Metaverse Predictions: It Will Be Harmful, Addictive, and Inevitable

Second Life debuted in 2003. I like to picture then 19-year-old Mark Zuckerberg in his dorm at Harvard, wearing his grey hoodie, hunched over a laptop coding away at the first version of The Facebook, when someone (maybe a Winklevoss) sent him an invite to the 3D service (probably via AOL Instant Messenger). He likely signed on, made a cool avatar (with horns and a cape instead of the hoodie) with a handle like ZuckThisN00bs. Maybe he even found true virtual love. But he got ditched, much like in that opening scene of The Social NetworkThe Social Network. So he went back to his text-based social network idea…but he never forgot.

