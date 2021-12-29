Technology

How Ethereum Will Be Transformed in 2022

29 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

With 2021 winding down and 2022 hopefully being the year of the Merge, I wanted to do a deeper dive into five of the top things to expect with Ethereum’s impending transition to proof-of-stake. The Merge itself will not be as initially glamorous as many market participants and outsiders may believe. However, the underlying improvements and the foundation it sets will allow Ethereum to onboard millions of users without sacrificing decentralization.

Full story : How Ethereum Will Be Transformed in 2022.

