It’s been a record year for the cryptocurrency market, which surpassed $3 trillion in value in November. Top cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether also hit all-time highs. This mainstream adoption led to an increased focus on cryptocurrency regulation from lawmakers. Throughout the year, they debated frameworks on investor protections, taxes, and more. Because of this, further regulation is likely to come. If you were among the many trading cryptocurrencies or other digital assets this past year, here are three things to do now to prepare, starting with how to get ready for the upcoming tax season.

Read more : More cryptocurrency regulation is likely—here are 3 ways to prepare now.