Technology

Facebook to build metaverse with start-up that had US military contracts

28 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

An artificial intelligence company contracted to develop military intelligence and navigational capabilities for the US Department of Defence will now be used by Facebook to build the metaverse. Facebook, which recently rebranded as Meta, acquired synthetic data start-up AI. Reverie in August, and consolidated it into its Reality Labs division dedicated to constructing a shared virtual world. In January, the start-up signed a three-year contract to provide services worth up to $950m to the US Air Force, to develop an advanced battle management system and enhance its command-and-control systems using AI.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

