Metaverse: overhyped or the next internet revolution?

A virtual space race to the ‘metaverse’ has begun. What does this immersive online future hold, why is it important, and where do we find value? As investor interest surges, we weigh up the short-term hype and long-term opportunities. When Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms1 in October, the word ‘metaverse’ moved from the domain of tech geeks to the mainstream. Surging interest reflects the intrinsic draw of thematic investments, especially within the technology sector. Despite the long-term attractiveness of the metaverse concept, we believe we are currently in ‘over-hyped’ territory: a common phenomenon that we also saw with the advent of 3D printing, various stages of 3G/4G/5G wireless technology and the ‘Internet of Things’.

