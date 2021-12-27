Technology

Looking ahead: 3 crypto predictions for 2022

27 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies came into their own in 2021, with the total market cap of cryptocurrencies crossing the US$2 trillion mark and traditional companies such as Microstrategy, PayPal and Tesla making major moves into crypto. The prices of cryptocurrencies hit all-time highs, as the number of crypto users surged. As 2021 draws to a close, Forkast.News consulted crypto industry leaders on some of the major milestones this year and the key themes and trends to watch in the year ahead. Crypto adoption soared in 2021 with the number of crypto users doubling in the first half of the year and institutional investors adding cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum to their balance sheets.

Full story : Looking ahead: 3 crypto predictions for 2022.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

