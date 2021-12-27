Technology

Logistics: The Supply Chain Crisis — Can Blockchain Fix it?

27 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Increasing complexity and pandemics aside, there are huge challenges that most supply chains need to overcome. Most importantly, there are pirates everywhere. This is especially true when shipping premium products into countries like China. Take for example, wine. As the genuine Italian, French or Spanish vino hits Chinese shores, they can be snatched at one of the logistics transfer points. The containers are refilled with bottles of a cheap substitute that looks like the real deal. Studies have shown that a lot of these counterfeit wines don’t even have a single grape in them! They can be concoctions of artificial colorings, sugar and flavorings along with seriously worrying chemicals. The real bottles get sold on the black market.

Full story : Logistics: The Supply Chain Crisis — Can Blockchain Fix it?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

How AI, VR, AR, 5G, and blockchain may converge to power the metaverse

December 27, 2021

How To Automate The Bid Management Process With Artificial Intelligence

December 27, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2