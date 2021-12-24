Technology

No-Code, Low-Code Machine Learning Platforms Still Require People

24 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

No-code, low-code (horizontal) machine learning platforms are useful at scaling data science in an enterprise. Still, as many organizations are now finding out, there are so many ways that data science can go wrong in solving new problems. Zillow experienced billions of dollars in losses buying houses using a flawed data-driven home valuation model. Data-driven human resources technology, especially when based off facial recognition software, has been shown to bias hiring decisions against protected classes. While automation is a great tool to have in your arsenal, you need to consider the challenges before utilizing a horizontal ML platform.

Full story : No-Code, Low-Code Machine Learning Platforms Still Require People.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Internet of Nano Things

December 22, 2021

3 big problems with datasets in AI and machine learning

December 17, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2