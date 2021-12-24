Technology

Decentralized exchanges saw over $1 trillion in trading volume this year

24 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) reported more than $1 trillion in trading volumes in the year 2021, according to The Block Research. That figure is a massive 858% increase compared to 2020 DEX trading volumes, based on data as of December 23. Last year, DEXs facilitated over $115 billion in trading volumes. Overall, monthly DEX trading volume peaked in May 2021 at $162.8 billion. The most considerable month-over-month growth was in January, with a 137.3% gain, per The Block Research’s 2022 Digital Asset Outlook Report.

