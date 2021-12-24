Animoca-owned metaverse The Sandbox is heralding the arrival of the suits: in this instance, consulting firm PwC Hong Kong. The Sandbox team said Thursday that the business consultancy bought some LAND, virtual real estate represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). A PwC Hong Kong representative wouldn’t specify which plot it bought or for how much. Recent sales have seen LAND go for about $10,000 a pop, according to blockchain data. It’s part experiment, part forward-thinking business play for PwC as brands from Nike to Facebook hitch their wagons to what some see as the inevitable next step of being Very Online.

Full story : Consultants Are Entering the Metaverse – Literally.