Internet of Things (IoT) is a popular topic in the current 4.0 revolution. Nanotechnology is the same, I trust you have at least read or heard the two phrases above. What about the Internet of Nano Things, a combination of IoT and Nano is something to look forward to. Today, let’s learn about a technology that is expected to grow very rapidly in the next decade with Speranza. First, we need to understand the concept of nano things. It are all things made from nanomaterials. Nano is the name taken from the nanometer unit (1nm = 10-9 m), indicating that the size of nanomaterials is extremely small like cells in biology. These materials often have granular, fibrous, or sheet-like structures, and are being used more and more in daily life.

