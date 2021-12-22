Bringing Blockchain, IoT, and Analytics to Supply Chains

Supply chains must meet multiple objectives: a high level of customer fulfillment, profitability targets, and resilience to disruptions. Companies are also beginning to prepare their supply chains for a responsible future by guaranteeing that their production and transportation systems are safe and environmentally friendly, raw materials are obtained from sustainable sources, and workers are paid fair wages. Until recently, the cost of achieving all these goals was exorbitant, forcing organizations to make tradeoffs. However, analytics combined with Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technology are rapidly making these objectives attainable.

