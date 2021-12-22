Technology

Bringing Blockchain, IoT, and Analytics to Supply Chains

22 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Supply chains must meet multiple objectives: a high level of customer fulfillment, profitability targets, and resilience to disruptions. Companies are also beginning to prepare their supply chains for a responsible future by guaranteeing that their production and transportation systems are safe and environmentally friendly, raw materials are obtained from sustainable sources, and workers are paid fair wages. Until recently, the cost of achieving all these goals was exorbitant, forcing organizations to make tradeoffs. However, analytics combined with Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technology are rapidly making these objectives attainable.

Full story : Bringing Blockchain, IoT, and Analytics to Supply Chains.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Internet of Nano Things

December 22, 2021

10 Biggest Blockchain Companies

December 22, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2