10 Biggest Blockchain Companies

The blockchain industry is still relatively young but is growing rapidly. Blockchains are distributed databases shared among the nodes of computer networks. They are best known for the role they play in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, for maintaining a secure and decentralized record of transactions. Blockchains guarantee the authenticity and security of a record of data and generate trust without the need for a trusted third party. Companies within the industry include financial technology (fintech) companies, cryptocurrency miners, manufacturers of blockchain technology, and other kinds of companies.

