Technology

Want to trade NFTs? Best beware the risks

21 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

NFTs are being traded and have sometimes sold online for astronomical sums, with major companies now joining the craze as the tokens find their way into everything from the art market to video games. But what exactly are these digital assets, and how are they traded? What is an NFT? NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. Something that is “fungible” can be exchanged with an equivalent item — for example, a $5 bill with another $5 bill. Cryptocurrencies, which use a digital public record of transactions called a blockchain, are fungible.

Read more : Want to trade NFTs? Best beware the risks

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Use of blockchain technology could increase human trust in AI

December 21, 2021

People are talking about Web3. Is it the Internet of the future or just a buzzword?

December 20, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2