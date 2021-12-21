Technology

Use of blockchain technology could increase human trust in AI

21 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) contributes enormously to making human life better, it also raises questions of trustworthiness and reliability. However, blockchain technology can go a long way in increasing human trust in AI-based systems. AI is a new generation technology where machines and information systems demonstrate a form of intelligence that simulates the natural intelligence of human beings in interacting with the environment. However, the success of any AI-based system also depends on the trust displayed by the beneficiaries on AI technology, besides other factors.

