Use of blockchain technology could increase human trust in AI
While Artificial Intelligence (AI) contributes enormously to making human life better, it also raises questions of trustworthiness and reliability. However, blockchain technology can go a long way in increasing human trust in AI-based systems. AI is a new generation technology where machines and information systems demonstrate a form of intelligence that simulates the natural intelligence of human beings in interacting with the environment. However, the success of any AI-based system also depends on the trust displayed by the beneficiaries on AI technology, besides other factors.
Read more : Use of blockchain technology could increase human trust in AI.