FTC Mulls New Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Protect Consumers

21 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering a wide range of options, including new rules and guidelines, to tackle data privacy concerns and algorithmic discrimination. FTC´s Chair Lina Khan, in a letter to Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), outlined her goals to “protect Americans from unfair or deceptive practices online” and in particular, Khan said that the FTC is considering rulemaking to address “lax security practices, data privacy abuses and algorithmic decision-making that may result in unlawful discrimination.” The FTC´s letter comes in response to a letter from several lawmakers, including Senator Blumenthal, who urged the FTC to start a rulemaking process that would “protect consumer privacy, promote civil rights and set clear safeguards on the collection and use of data in the digital economy.”

Full story : FTC Mulls New Artificial Intelligence Regulation to Protect Consumers.

