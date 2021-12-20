Technology

The metaverse: Who will be securing it — and how?

20 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

With the metaverse being talked up everywhere — even though the concept still seems to be a bit vague — concerns about safety have bubbled up, and you wouldn’t be along in wondering what cybersecurity challenges may come with it. The metaverse, a concept of the next incarnation of the Internet, an immersive virtual 3D world connecting all sorts of digital environments, has been gaining a strong foothold in the media and has quickly become one of the hot topics in the digital landscape. You can even consider it as a new decentralized marketing ecosystem, characterized as social, live, and persistent, as it will contain a lot of user-generated content. It will also be easy to join and contribute to for hardware-agnostic users.

Full story : The metaverse: Who will be securing it — and how?

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Meta launched an investigation after a woman said she was groped by a stranger in the metaverse

December 17, 2021

The True Cost Of Rising Cyber Threats, According To A Cybersecurity CFO

December 16, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2