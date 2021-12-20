Artificial intelligence is now an integral component of the processes and systems that drive our organizations. As AI practitioners, we must be intentional about developing, deploying and managing responsible AI — minimizing risk and removing bias while working toward our objectives. I recently defined a framework of six essential elements of responsible AI that any organization can use as a guide. In a series of articles, I am exploring each of these elements in detail. In this article, I’ll focus on the third theme listed above: resilience. My philosophy for resilience in AI is: Small thinking is a disaster waiting to happen. If you think small, you will only prepare your organization for threats that are immediately apparent. Think big to be prepared to weather any storm.

Read more : How To Build Responsible AI, Step 3: Resilience.