2021 was the year, unarguably, that blockchain and cryptoassets moved from a fringe topic and emerging conversation to a mainstream idea and item that has moved to the mainstream financial markets conversation. That said, and even taking into account the rapid rise in market capitalization of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, there is still substantial ambiguity surrounding the future of this sector. Even as regulatory and policy makers began to make substantial progress in both the understanding and treatment of cryptoassets, much ambiguity remains.

Read more : Crypto And Blockchain Predictions For 2022.