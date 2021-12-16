Technology

How to run a meeting in the metaverse

16 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

In his end-of-year blog post, Bill Gates predicted that, within two or three years, most Zoom meetings will migrate to the metaverse, a 3D space one accesses with an augmented reality (AR) headset—and a digital avatar. According to Roshni Raveendhran, assistant professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, and Cathy Hackl, a futurist and metaverse expert, Gates’ timeline may be a bit ambitious; they put the metaverse potentially becoming the dominant virtual meeting site at around 10 years out.

