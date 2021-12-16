Technology

Cloud computing has won. But we still don’t know what that means

16 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

There’s little doubt that cloud computing is now the absolutely dominant force across enterprise computing. Most companies have switched from buying their own hardware and software to renting both from vendors who host their services in vast anonymous data centers around the globe. Tech analysts are predicting that the vast majority of new computing workloads will go straight into the cloud, and most companies will switch to a cloud-first policy in the next couple of years: total cloud spending will soon hit $500 billion. There are plenty of good reasons for this. The cloud companies – whether that’s software-as-a-service or infrastructure-as-a-service or any other as-a-service – are experts at what they do, and can harness the economies of scale that come with delivering the same service to a vast number of customers.

Read more : Cloud computing has won. But we still don’t know what that means.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Blockchain ‘key to supply transparency’ – mining giant BHP

December 16, 2021

Improving quality management in digital production through artificial intelligence

December 15, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2