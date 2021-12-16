Cloud computing has won. But we still don’t know what that means

There’s little doubt that cloud computing is now the absolutely dominant force across enterprise computing. Most companies have switched from buying their own hardware and software to renting both from vendors who host their services in vast anonymous data centers around the globe. Tech analysts are predicting that the vast majority of new computing workloads will go straight into the cloud, and most companies will switch to a cloud-first policy in the next couple of years: total cloud spending will soon hit $500 billion. There are plenty of good reasons for this. The cloud companies – whether that’s software-as-a-service or infrastructure-as-a-service or any other as-a-service – are experts at what they do, and can harness the economies of scale that come with delivering the same service to a vast number of customers.

