Technology

The Metaverse Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Think

15 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The metaverse is going to be really, really big, which is about the only definitive thing you can say about it. That’s the general takeaway from a long report on the evolution of the metaverse by Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik. He warns that we’ve hit “peak metaverse hype,” thanks in no small measure to Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to re-christen Facebook as Meta Platforms (ticker: FB). Shmulik reports substantial investor confusion and debate about what we all mean by the term. Virtual reality is part of it, but not all of it. The analyst adds that the “a future depicted in films like Ready Player One where we retreat into virtual worlds through immersive headsets and wearables may appeal to some…[but] the repulsion felt by others may well support a broader, less immersive metaverse definition.”

Read more : The Metaverse Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Think.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

What Does the Metaverse Mean for E-commerce?

December 14, 2021

As Meta pushes for the metaverse, it may be a better fit for some, not all

December 13, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2