The Metaverse Is Going to Be Bigger Than You Think

The metaverse is going to be really, really big, which is about the only definitive thing you can say about it. That’s the general takeaway from a long report on the evolution of the metaverse by Bernstein internet analyst Mark Shmulik. He warns that we’ve hit “peak metaverse hype,” thanks in no small measure to Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to re-christen Facebook as Meta Platforms (ticker: FB). Shmulik reports substantial investor confusion and debate about what we all mean by the term. Virtual reality is part of it, but not all of it. The analyst adds that the “a future depicted in films like Ready Player One where we retreat into virtual worlds through immersive headsets and wearables may appeal to some…[but] the repulsion felt by others may well support a broader, less immersive metaverse definition.”

