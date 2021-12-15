Technology

Improving quality management in digital production through artificial intelligence

15 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

ETH researchers are using artificial intelligence to improve quality management in digital production processes. The team has succeeded in halving the proportion of defective products in an experiment with the semiconductor manufacturer Hitachi Energy. Complex machinery, pharmaceutical products or microchips: the more expensive a product, the more important its quality when it comes to surviving on the market. This is especially true for industrial production in high-wage countries like Switzerland. It is all the more surprising, then, that poor quality continues to account for an average of 15 percent of operating costs in industrial manufacturing, often as a result of outdated quality management.

