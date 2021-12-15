Technology

High-performance computing has become crucial to competitive advantage—in every industry

15 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Data has become both the most abundant and the most valuable resource in today’s business world. According to a recent IDC study, the world generated or replicated an estimated 64.2 zettabytes of data in 2020, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate of 23% through 2025. Data comes in all shapes and sizes, from social media posts to readings from sensors on industrial machinery. The deluge of data available to decision-makers can be noise that drowns out important information, or an invaluable source of insight. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are becoming increasingly important for businesses to distinguish between the two.

Full story : High-performance computing has become crucial to competitive advantage—in every industry.

