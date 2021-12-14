What Is Web3 and Why Should You Care?

9 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

In recent months, you may have come across a phrase growing in popularity: Web3. You might be wondering what it is, what it will mean for the future, and how exactly the third-generation internet differs from the first two. Let’s cut to the chase: For Web3 evangelists, it’s a revolution; for skeptics, it’s an overhyped house of cards that doesn’t stand up to much scrutiny. Part of the reason that there’s such a heated debate going on about Web3—and cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens—right now is that it’s very early days. A lot of the promise of Web3 has yet to be properly implemented or even mapped out, so we’re really dealing with what’s potentially possible rather than what’s actually here.

