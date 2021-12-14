Russia has rolled out the first flight prototype of its Okhotnik (“Hunter”) stealth drone ahead of trials and future serial production, state media reported Tuesday. The Okhotnik’s latest configuration features a 3D-printed “flat jet nozzle” for reduced radar visibility, according to the state-run TASS news agency. Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said the Okhotnik’s rollout “signifies the end of the item’s assembly” and the “switchover to comprehensive ground tests to prepare for its debut flight.” Krivoruchko oversaw the prototype’s rollout at the Novosibirsk Aviation Enterprise alongside the CEOs of its developers, the Rostec defense conglomerate and its subsidiary, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

Full story : Russia Rolls Out First Stealth Drone Flight Model – Report.