Six worldwide corporations have banded together to begin to standardize the IEEE blockchain Identity of Things. According to IEEE chair of the Identity of Things working group Dr. Xinxin Fan, researchers from Lockheed Martin, Ericsson, Lenovo, Huawei, Bosch, IoTeX and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology are developing the global standards for blockchain-based decentralized identities in an effort that commenced two years ago. After two years of research, the six major global businesses have provided the proof-of-concept for blockchain-based decentralized identification (DID) for IoT devices, which Dr. Fan started in 2019 with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). I

Read more : IEEE Blockchain Identity of Things standardization working group kicks off.