Technology

IEEE Blockchain Identity of Things standardization working group kicks off

14 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Six worldwide corporations have banded together to begin to standardize the IEEE blockchain Identity of Things. According to IEEE chair of the Identity of Things working group Dr. Xinxin Fan, researchers from Lockheed Martin, Ericsson, Lenovo, Huawei, Bosch, IoTeX and the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology are developing the global standards for blockchain-based decentralized identities in an effort that commenced two years ago. After two years of research, the six major global businesses have provided the proof-of-concept for blockchain-based decentralized identification (DID) for IoT devices, which Dr. Fan started in 2019 with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). I

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

