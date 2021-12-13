Why Katharina Gehra Thinks Blockchain Will Change Everything

11 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

Katharina Gehra is convinced that blockchain technologies are going to transform the world. “We see blockchain driving the whole economy,” Gehra says. “We’re already seeing exponential growth in areas such as Ethereum transactions, but there is so much more to come: the superior attributes of the blockchain compared to the internet as it stands today are going to ensure that.” As Gehra points out, the advance of blockchain tools for a broad range of use cases is already very rapid. From delivering greater supply chain visibility to underpinning national and international digital currencies, the technology is already changing the way we work and live.

