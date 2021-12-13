Technology

SoftBank SPAC to take Walmart-backed Symbotic public in $5.5 bln deal

13 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Walmart Inc-backed Symbotic said on Monday it would go public through a merger with a SoftBank Group Corp blank-check firm in a deal offering the robotics and automation startup a pro-forma equity value of $5.5 billion. The deal with SVF Investment Corp 3 is supported by private investment in public equity of $205 million from a group of investors, including Walmart. Gross proceeds from the deal, which values Symbotic at a pro-forma enterprise value of $4.8 billion, are expected to be around $725 million. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company was founded in 2007. It’s AI-powered software uses several hundred mobile robots to improve speed and reduce damage at distribution centres.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

