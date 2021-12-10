Technology

Understanding Artificial Intelligence and How It Can Benefit AV Integration

10 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

For many integrators, the concept of artificial intelligence is well known, but the ways in which it can be applied to the residential, resimercial, and commercial markets remain relatively misunderstood. So, consider the following overview an attempt to break AI down into its basic parts and what it potentially means to us in real-world applications. One basic definition of AI is that artificial intelligence is the science of training computer systems to emulate human tasks through learning and automation. The key elements here are that an AI system requires learning, and only once it has been taught can it automate or replicate what it has ingested.

Full story : Understanding Artificial Intelligence and How It Can Benefit AV Integration.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

