Technology

Tiny machine learning design alleviates a bottleneck in memory usage on internet-of-things devices

10 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Machine learning provides powerful tools to researchers to identify and predict patterns and behaviors, as well as learn, optimize, and perform tasks. This ranges from applications like vision systems on autonomous vehicles or social robots to smart thermostats to wearable and mobile devices like smartwatches and apps that can monitor health changes. While these algorithms and their architectures are becoming more powerful and efficient, they typically require tremendous amounts of memory, computation, and data to train and make inferences.

Read more : Tiny machine learning design alleviates a bottleneck in memory usage on internet-of-things devices.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Quality in, quality out: how to get a machine learning platform humming

December 6, 2021

The 10 Hottest Machine Learning And Data Science Startups In 2021

December 1, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2