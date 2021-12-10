Technology

Blockchain-powered breakthrough on mutual fund

10 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Dechert partner Timothy Spangler well remembers standing next to a whiteboard on Franklin Templeton Investments’ San Mateo campus in California, about three years ago. He was with some of the asset manager’s senior executives. The hype about blockchain technology — which instantly creates secure digital records on a distributed database — was close to fever pitch. Experts across the world were speculating on its potential to disintermediate old financial services systems where simple jobs can take days. Franklin Templeton wanted in, and executives had gathered to brainstorm ways to exploit blockchain.

Full story : Blockchain-powered breakthrough on mutual fund.

