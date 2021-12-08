Technology

The metaverse could let Silicon Valley track your facial expressions, blood pressure, and your breathing rates — showing exactly why our internet laws need updating

08 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The metaverse is supposedly coming, which means it may need the same thing (some say) as social media: regulation. That’s especially pressing since problems created by social media will likely be amplified in this futuristic virtual landscape — and could drum up issues that are even more monumental if left unchecked. Without clear policies in this new space, you won’t be able to tell the difference because content that’s authentic and what’s paid placement injected into your field of view, Louis Rosenberg — a 30-year veteran of AR development and the CEO of Unanimous AI — told Insider.

