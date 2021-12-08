Congress gets a crash course on cryptocurrency.

The chief executives of six cryptocurrency companies are testifying on Wednesday before the House Financial Services Committee about the promises, perils and uses of stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies that are pegged to the value of stable assets such as the dollar. They include Brian Brooks, the former acting comptroller of the currency under President Donald J. Trump and now the chief executive of the blockchain technology company Bitfury Group; Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief of the crypto exchange FTX; Alesia Haas, the chief of Coinbase’s exchange in the United States; and Jeremy Allaire, the chief of the payments company Circle.

