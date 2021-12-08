Technology

Blockchain in Supply Chain: A Transparent Prospect for Products

08 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Blockchain is the digital record-keeping technology behind cryptocurrency networks like Bitcoin and Etherium. It has become a potential game-changer for financial services and other industrial areas, including healthcare, automotive, government, insurance, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, supply chain, and so on. And today, we will have a look at the application of blockchain technology in the supply chain. With blockchain in the supply chain, traceability and the delivery of the products, coordination between partners, and financial aid access can be made more cost-efficient and rapid.

