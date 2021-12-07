Technology

SETL demonstrates 1m transactions a second on blockchain

07 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Blockchain settlement and payment infrastructure provider SETL is claiming a “breakthrough moment” after its Regulated Liability Network (RLN) demonstrated that it can process one million transactions per second (tps). The RLN is a distributed ledger approach first mooted by Citi’s Tony McLaughlin in his paper, The Regulated Internet of Value. In the paper, McLaughlin proposed a single shared network for tokens, stating: “Such a network would be significantly different from today’s siloed financial architecture — a regulated internet of value. This system would embody tokenized currencies, bonds, equities, trade instruments, and other regulated financial instruments in an ‘always on’, programmable and global network.”

