Artificial intelligence carries a huge upside. But potential harms need to be managed

07 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have the potential to contribute to the resolution of some of the most intractable problems of our time. Examples include climate change and pandemics. But they have the capacity to cause harm too. And they can, if not used properly, perpetuate historical injustices and structural inequalities. To mitigate against their potential harms, the world needs frameworks for the governance of data that are economically enabling and that preserve rights. Artificial intelligence and machine learning operate on the basis of massive datasets from which algorithms are programmed to discern patterns.

