Technology

Silicon Valley’s metaverse will suck reality into the virtual world — and ostracize those who aren’t plugged in

06 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The metaverse has been peddled as a futuristic place where we all — sitting in our living rooms with goggles strapped to our noggins — can interact, buy things, date, and more in a virtual world. But what if, in addition to being a place, the metaverse also represents something else: a point in time when we live more in the digital world than we do in the physical one? Such a moment is a long-held theory among the augmented reality community, including Louis Rosenberg, a 30-year veteran of AR development and the CEO of Unanimous AI.

Read more : Silicon Valley’s metaverse will suck reality into the virtual world — and ostracize those who aren’t plugged in.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The OODA C-Suite Report: Operational Intelligence for Decision-Makers

December 4, 2021

Jahon Jamali On Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the Coming Metaverse

December 3, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2