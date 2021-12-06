Technology

How a complete AI architecture can transform business

06 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern enterprises now involves much more than gathering data to better program computers for various tasks. It is changing the playing field, making AI a crucial component to help businesses grow and innovate. Incorporating an overarching AI architecture is crucial to take businesses to the next level. Having a robust AI architecture will continue to fuel massive digital transformation within companies and business sectors, especially when combined with other advanced technologies like natural language processing (NLP), automation, machine learning (ML) and more.

