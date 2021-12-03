Technology

Why the metaverse is more than Mark Zuckerberg’s dream

03 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The company formerly known as Facebook has bet big on the metaverse. CEO Mark Zuckerberg hyped the already popular term in October when he changed the company’s name to Meta and led viewers through its dizzying vision of the future. But “the metaverse” is a much bigger — and more confusing — idea. From its origins in science fiction, it’s become a catchall for anything that mixes people’s physical and virtual lives. That includes virtual and augmented reality headsets; 3D virtual worlds like Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft; and decentralized Web3 services including cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

OODA Analyst

