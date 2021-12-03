Scientists make huge breakthrough to give AI mathematical capabilities never seen before

Artificial intelligence has been given new capabilities never seen before, computer scientists have claimed. Researchers were able to use AI to help prove and suggest new complex mathematical theorems. Scientists hailed the breakthrough as a major step towards giving major new capabilities to such systems. “Problems in mathematics are widely regarded as some of the most intellectually challenging problems out there,” said Geordie Williamson, a mathematician who was a co-author on a new paper describing the breakthrough.

