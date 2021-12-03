Dorsey-led Square rebrands to Block in nod to blockchain

Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments company led by Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, said on Wednesday it was changing its name to Block Inc, as it looks to expand beyond its payment business and into new technologies like blockchain. The San Francisco-based company said the name “Square” had become synonymous with it’s seller business. The new name would distinguish the corporate entity from its businesses, Square added, a strategy similar to Meta Platforms Inc’s (FB.O) rebrand last month.

