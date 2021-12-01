Technology

Blockchain.com acquires SeSocio to cement presence in Latin America

01 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

Major cryptocurrency wallet and data service Blockchain.com is expanding in Latin America by acquiring SeSocio, a major crypto company based in Argentina. One of the biggest investment platforms in Latin America, SeSocio will now merge with Blockchain.com to help them scale operations across the region, the firm announced officially on Nov. 30. As part of the acquisition, 100 SeSocio employees will join Blockchain.com, immediately bringing its global headcount to 400 people.

Full story : Blockchain.com acquires SeSocio to cement presence in Latin America.

