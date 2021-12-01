Technology

5G rollouts offer ‘internet of things’ a more sophisticated outlook

01 Dec 2021 OODA Analyst

The “internet of things” (IoT) is often used as a catch-all phrase to describe the disparate items that use sensors to gather data — from driverless cars, to “smart cows”, to connected refrigerators, to robotic factories. But with the broader adoption of IoT technology into data-intensive tasks, such as remote monitoring, diagnostics and healthcare, demand for 5G networks is similarly increasing. The growing prevalence of 5G, which offers more speed, control and security than older networks, has enabled a more sophisticated world of IoT technology to emerge.

