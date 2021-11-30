Technology

Blockchain to Ease Logjams as Supply Chains Ditch Paper for Digital

30 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

The Covid-19 pandemic is speeding up a technological transformation of global trade as supply chains play catchup in shifting from paper to digital transactions. That’s an emerging industry view as the ongoing disruptions force manufacturers, ship operators and importers to accelerate their investments in technology to smooth out kinks, reduce delays and ultimately cut costs. Among those on the front lines: Bertrand Chen, the chief executive of Hong Kong-based Global Shipping Business Network, a nonprofit technology consortium set up to simplify the business of trade through the use of blockchain.

Full story : Blockchain to Ease Logjams as Supply Chains Ditch Paper for Digital.

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Even Bitcoin is getting hit by the supply chain crisis

November 29, 2021

Blockchain-based booking platform allows everyone to experience travel

November 29, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2