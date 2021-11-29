Technology

Brands No Longer See Metaverse-Like Worlds as Abstract Gimmicks

29 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Brands had been toying with the metaverse for some time before Facebook’s recent name change turned the term into a household word. Now some of them are getting serious. Companies including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and streetwear brand Vans earlier this year built their own digital worlds on metaverse-like platforms such as Roblox Corp. and Fortnite Creative in an attempt to improve brand recognition and get existing customers more engaged.

Read more : Brands No Longer See Metaverse-Like Worlds as Abstract Gimmicks.

