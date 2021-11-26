Technology

Why Blockchain Adoption is Important for Our Future

26 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

Whether or not you fully understand the intricacies of it, the concept of blockchain technology is a fascinating one. The tech has the power to change the way business is done globally. It may allow for more precise and secure tracking of financial transactions and enable processes that used to take weeks to be completed in a matter of seconds. Blockchain is a complicated process. In essence, the technology allows for decentralized confirmation of transactions that get added to a chain of transaction “tracks” over time. This makes it exceptionally difficult to hack and gain access to funds.

