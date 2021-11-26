UNESCO member states adopt the first ever global agreement on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO presented Thursday the first-ever global standard on the ethics of artificial intelligence adopted by the member states of UNESCO at the General Conference. This historical text defines the common values and principles which will guide the construction of the necessary legal infrastructure to ensure the healthy development of AI. AI is pervasive and enables many of our daily routines – booking flights, steering driverless cars, and personalizing our morning news feeds. AI also supports the decision-making of governments and the private sector.

