Multichain Vs Ethereum — The battle is on

Research conducted by GrandReview has shown that the blockchain market is set to reach USD 394.60 billion by 2028 and there’s no sign of this rapid growth slowing down any time soon. When blockchain was in its infancy, it was the domain of close-knit communities but it has now expanded to cover large enterprises, investors, and even regional governments. But with such rapid expansion comes a wave of new challenges, particularly around scalability. At 10Clouds, we delved into whether the solution lies in a multichain future or whether ETH 2.0 step in instead.

