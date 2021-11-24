Technology

What Is Edge Computing? Why It’s Important and How It Works

24 Nov 2021 OODA Analyst

In a nutshell, edge computing is any computing that occurs on the edge of the network rather than in a centralized server. If you dig deeper into the edge, you’ll see that edge computing deployments – often supported by cloud computing providers – are part of a distributed infrastructure, which enables the computing power to be closer to the people who produce or consume that data. Key to the idea of edge, whether your edge deployment supports machine learning, artificial intelligence, or data analytics, is that it extends resources far outside the once-dominant datacenter. Edge is forward-looking today in the same way that the data center was a leader some dozen years ago.

